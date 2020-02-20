South Ridge students get a taste of pioneer life

RIDGEFIELD — Following weeks studying the lives of pioneers, the fourth-grade class at South Ridge Elementary School celebrated Pioneer Day. Teachers dressed in costume as students rotated through stations learning something new at each one. They peeled apples and ground wheat to learn about food preservation, poked holes in tin to make lanterns, made yarn from wool, used a washboard to do laundry and milked goats. Students also practiced hand-lettering using quills and ink, and made cornhusk dolls. Clark Public Utilities brought their water wagon — a reproduction of a covered wagon — for the children to see.