Menu
Login
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

South Ridge students get a taste of pioneer life

The Columbian
Published:
3 Photos
RIDGEFIELD: On Pioneer Day, fourth-grade students at South Ridge Elementary School learned to wash clothes the old-fashioned way: with bars of soap, washboards and tubs of water. Following several weeks of learning about pioneers, students had the opportunity to dress up and simulate the real activities of pioneers.
RIDGEFIELD: On Pioneer Day, fourth-grade students at South Ridge Elementary School learned to wash clothes the old-fashioned way: with bars of soap, washboards and tubs of water. Following several weeks of learning about pioneers, students had the opportunity to dress up and simulate the real activities of pioneers. Photo Gallery

RIDGEFIELD — Following weeks studying the lives of pioneers, the fourth-grade class at South Ridge Elementary School celebrated Pioneer Day. Teachers dressed in costume as students rotated through stations learning something new at each one. They peeled apples and ground wheat to learn about food preservation, poked holes in tin to make lanterns, made yarn from wool, used a washboard to do laundry and milked goats. Students also practiced hand-lettering using quills and ink, and made cornhusk dolls. Clark Public Utilities brought their water wagon — a reproduction of a covered wagon — for the children to see.

Tags
 
Ridgefield & FairgroundsRidgefield School District
Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Union Ridge students learn about pikas
Community
South Ridge students build gingerbread houses
Community
Ridgefield elementary students get visit, presentation from Oregon Coast Aquarium staff
Community

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines