Timbers down Whitecaps 3-1 in Cascadia Cup match

PORTLAND — Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute before Jeremy Ebobisse’s goal sealed it the 90th minute, and the Portland Timbers defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match on Saturday night.

Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who were playing the first of a 10-match homestand at Providence Park. Portland (10-9-4) extended its unbeaten streak at home to six games.

The Cascadia Cup, created by supporters of the Timbers, Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, is awarded to the winner of the head-to-head competition between the three teams each season, based on points.

The Whitecaps, who beat Cincinnati 2-1 on the road last weekend, are undefeated in their last two matches after a five-game losing streak. Vancouver (5-12-9) has won just twice on the road this season.

The Timbers were coming off a 2-1 loss in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match to Minnesota United. It was the second straight loss to the Loons at Allianz Field, Portland lost 1-0 in an MLS match last Sunday.