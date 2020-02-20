Vancouver Brewfest attendees enjoy pint after pint

Beer lovers gathered Friday and Saturday in Esther Short Park for Vancouver Brewfest, which celebrated craft beer and the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a musical nod to the infamous festival. Local tunes and lawn games entertained the thousands of Brewfest attendees. The two-day festival featured more than 100 beers, ciders and meads from local and far-off brewers, including rare and European beers. Vancouver Brewfest started in 2012.