Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Vancouver Brewfest attendees enjoy pint after pint

The Columbian
Volunteer Peter Brubaker, left, pours a beer for Mitch Staples of Felida at Vancouver Brewfest in Esther Short Park on Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019. (Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian)
Volunteer Peter Brubaker, left, pours a beer for Mitch Staples of Felida at Vancouver Brewfest in Esther Short Park on Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019. (Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian) Photo Gallery

Beer lovers gathered Friday and Saturday in Esther Short Park for Vancouver Brewfest, which celebrated craft beer and the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a musical nod to the infamous festival. Local tunes and lawn games entertained the thousands of Brewfest attendees. The two-day festival featured more than 100 beers, ciders and meads from local and far-off brewers, including rare and European beers. Vancouver Brewfest started in 2012.

