Vancouver City Council bus tour open to public

The Vancouver City Council will tour various development sites around the city in lieu of its typical council meeting on Monday.

The group will meet at 4 p.m. at the Aspen Room in City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., and load onto a bus. From 4:15 to 9 p.m., the bus will travel around Vancouver and make six stops at projects integral to the proposals in A Stronger Vancouver.

The itinerary includes:

• 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. — Briefing at east Fourth Plain undeveloped community park, 16800 Fourth Plain Blvd.

• 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. — Briefing and dinner at Columbia Tech Center Park, Southeast Sequoia Circle at Southeast Tech Center Drive.

• 7 to 7:30 p.m. — Briefing at Bagley Park, 4607 Plomondon St.

• 7:45 to 8 p.m. — Briefing at Fire Station 3, 1110 N. Devine Road.

• 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. — Briefing at Father Blanchet Park, Alabama Drive and Mobile Way.

• 8:45 to 9 p.m. — Briefing at Vancouver Waterfront Park and wrap-up.

Each stop on the tour is also open to the public, though times for each stop are approximate and depend on traffic conditions. Limited space for members of the public will be available on the bus. To secure a seat on the bus, please contact Amanda Delapena at 360-487-8605 or amanda.delapena@cityofvancouver.us.