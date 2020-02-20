Vending machine dispenses poetry

Like many inspired ideas, this one began with an Instagram post.

Jennifer Bowen Hicks was flipping through the social media site when her eye stopped on an image from Portugal. A small portion of the photo depicted a vending machine. Rather than dispensing snack-size bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos, it was selling poems.

About a year later, the picture popped back into her mind as she was thinking about fundraising possibilities for the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, the nonprofit she founded in 2011.

That memory led to the purchase of five hand-cranked vending machines now found in bookstores from Minneapolis to Northfield.

Insert a pair of quarters into the slots, give the handle a twist and out pops a plastic container with a thought-provoking poem.

The poems, all previously published, draw from a wide range of sources: famous (and not-so-famous) poets, plus MPWW instructors and the incarcerated students, too.