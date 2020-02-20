Vital Statistics

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED

Buddhajitra, Nadia, 44, Vancouver, and Moellenberndt, Patrick David, 52, Vancouver.

Chi, Jessica, 30, Vancouver, and Luke, Eric Brae, 33, Vancouver.

Damewood, Alicia Marie, 28, Vancouver, and Wiser, Mitchell Joseph, 34, Vancouver.

Dierking, Randall Frederick, 66, Vancouver, and Royle, Carol Marie, 64, Ridgefield.

Dutra, Kaysha Lynn Marie, 29, Battle Ground, and Weygandt, Dylan Cole, 28, Vancouver.

Guier, Alayna Camryn, 22, Vancouver, and Skiles, David Charles Johnathan, 28, Vancouver.

Hallstrom, Lee William, 19, Dassel, Minn., and Dallum, Madison Marie, 18, Brush Prairie.

Platt, John Robert, 50, Washougal, and Crary, Colleen Margaret, 56, Washougal.

Schnidrig, Nicole M., 29, Vancouver, and Flores, Salvador, 29, Vancouver.

Stelling, Lauren Lea, 28, Portland, and Martin, Isaac Keller, 30, Portland.

Wassmuth, Michael Richard, 26, Vancouver, and Harris, Bailey Marie, 24, Vancouver.

Marriage dissolutions

PETITIONS FILED

Bailey, Carrie J. and Karl L.

Morrison, George William and Marilyn Sue.

DECREE GRANTED

Applegate, Orville Allan and Miles, Delora.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing.

SUPERIOR

Barrios, Christopher Lee, 35, 1117 W. 34th Way, Vancouver, 30 days, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of stolen property.

Esser, George Ellsworth, 37, 1712 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, 17 months, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, bail jumping, first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Hays, Richard James Jr., 47, 1701 E. Reserve St., Vancouver, 366 days, third-degree assault.

Kimbrough, Andrew Bailey, 53, Tacoma, 51 days, criminal mischief — armed with a deadly weapon.