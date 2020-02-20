Volunteers create 10,000 meals in two hours for needy families of Harney Elementary students

EDGEWOOD PARK — River City Church hosted a Generosity Feeds event on June 9, where nearly 200 volunteers from local businesses, schools, football teams, churches, the Boys & Girls Club and others assembled 10,000 meals in less than two hours. The nonperishable meals were made for needy families of Harney Elementary School students who typically receive food from the school’s pantry, which is closed during the summer months. The church has volunteered at the school for the last two years, helping with different needs. One Sunday a month, church members skip the typical worship service to do a volunteer project. “Jesus said that his followers should be known by their love,” Pastor Ryan Sidhom said in a news release. “So we want to known by our love, no strings attached. Our desire is to be a blessing to the community.”