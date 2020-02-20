Menu
Login
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Washougal River Road to close for work crews

The Columbian
Published:

WASHOUGAL — Work to build new roundabouts on state Highway 14 in Washougal will cause a 10-day closure on a short section of Washougal River Road.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close Washougal River Road between Highway 14 and A Street. The closure is needed as workers start building a roundabout at Highway 14 and Washougal River Road/15th Street.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the 10-day closure. Travel on Highway 14 will not be restricted but will be temporarily shifted to the south while crews work on the northern part of the intersection.

Access to Steamboat Landing Park, from 15th Street south of Highway 14, will be open only to right-in/right-out traffic.

During the closure, crews will remove the traffic signal, install drainage, move dirt, reconstruct the roadway, pave, pour a new concrete truck apron for the roundabout, and install new pavement markings.

More information on the roundabouts project is available online at www.wsdot.wa.gov/Projects/SR14/accessimprove.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Boys basketball: Columbia River 70, Washougal 40
Prep Sports
Woodland considers roundabouts, traffic signals to ease traffic at Interstate 5 Exit 21
Clark County News
Injured man found on side of road east of Washougal
Clark County News

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines