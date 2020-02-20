Weather may have caused plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A southeast Alaskan pilot had told family members the weather might be bad before his single-engine plane was found crashed, a report said.

An investigation began after the July 11 crash killed 68-year-old Wrangell pilot and attorney Michael Nash, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.

Nash was headed to Wrangell, Alaska, from Friday Harbor after an annual inspection of his PA-24 Comanche aircraft, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Nash told family members he had six hours of fuel and was planning to stop in Ketchikan to refill because it was cheaper, but that the forecast wasn’t looking good, investigators said.

The pilot told controllers in Ketchikan that he was on approach to a runway at the airport, investigators said.