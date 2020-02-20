Work to close I-205 Bridge overnight Thursday

All lanes of the Interstate 205 Bridge will close for five hours early Thursday morning for installation of a 166-foot-long sign bridge.
The bridge is scheduled to close to all traffic at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and reopen no later than 5 a.m. Thursday.
The first lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by closures of the onramps from Northeast Airport Way to I-205 north at 9 p.m.
For drivers on I-205 south in Washington, all exits before the bridge will remain open. Drivers traveling south into Oregon should follow the signed detour to state Highway 14 west and Interstate 5 south into Oregon.
For drivers on I-205 north in Oregon, all exits before the bridge will remain open, including Airport Way to Portland International Airport. Drivers traveling north into Washington should follow the signed detour to Interstate 84 west and I-5 north into Washington.
The sign bridge will span both directions of the freeway on the I-205 Bridge. It will hold Oregon Department of Transportation RealTime advisory speed signs for northbound drivers and an updated travel time destination sign for southbound drivers.
Advisory speeds are based on traffic conditions ahead and update as conditions change. These signs give drivers advanced warning to slow down before they reach a problem area and help reduce rear-end crashes.
Signs will be installed and turned on at a later date.
The schedule could change depending on weather and other circumstances. Sign up for email updates at www.i205construction.org.
