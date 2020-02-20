Work to close I-205 Bridge overnight Thursday

All lanes of the Interstate 205 Bridge will close for five hours early Thursday morning for installation of a 166-foot-long sign bridge.

The bridge is scheduled to close to all traffic at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and reopen no later than 5 a.m. Thursday.

The first lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by closures of the onramps from Northeast Airport Way to I-205 north at 9 p.m.

For drivers on I-205 south in Washington, all exits before the bridge will remain open. Drivers traveling south into Oregon should follow the signed detour to state Highway 14 west and Interstate 5 south into Oregon.

For drivers on I-205 north in Oregon, all exits before the bridge will remain open, including Airport Way to Portland International Airport. Drivers traveling north into Washington should follow the signed detour to Interstate 84 west and I-5 north into Washington.