You Can Help

Family Promise of Clark County welcomes families with children experiencing homelessness, providing immediate temporary shelter, getting children to school, and assisting parents with permanent long term solutions. Day Center assistants are needed during the week and on weekends for three-hour shifts. Duties vary but may include reading or playing with children or assisting adults with career goals and life skills. Van drivers are also needed on weekdays and weekends to transport guests in a small 14-passenger van between the Day Center and various host locations in Clark County. No special license is required. Background checks and DMV records checks along with volunteer training and online child safety training are required.

PeaceHealth Hospice Stepping Stone needs volunteers to help children grieve when a loved one dies. After 13-20 hours of training, volunteers co-facilitate groups two evenings a month by guiding children through art, writing, sharing, and other activities. A one year commitment is required.

REACH Community Development seeks volunteers to distribute free lunches to REACH residents and community members, build positive relationships, have fun and make a difference. Kid’s Club volunteers are also needed to assist youth in diverse activities that may include arts and crafts, games and other summer activities. Shifts are from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Vancouver Farmers Market is still looking for information booth volunteers to provide answers to customer questions, process credit card and EBT payments, collect booth space rental fees from vendors, conduct hourly customer counts and help in other areas as needed. Produce Pal volunteers will provide a dynamic opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through discussions with farmers, educational games, and demonstrating new fruits and vegetables. The market runs until the end of October.