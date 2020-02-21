Clark County Fair packs all sorts of fun into last of its 10 days

Country singer Briana Renea has performed at roughly 100 fairs and festivals in six years, but this was her first go-round in Clark County. What stood out most to the Canby, Ore., performer: the local fair’s size.

“For me, this feels more like the state fair than the county fair because it’s so big,” Renea said.

The 10-day Clark County Fair wrapped up Sunday. With its 151st edition completed — but with specific attendance and revenue numbers not yet available — fair organizers seemed satisfied with its popularity.

“It actually went really, really well,” Fair Manager Mickey Webb said. “We had really good attendance.”

Organizers believe the momentum from last year’s 150th anniversary, and the promotion efforts that accompanied it, might have continued this year. The fair typically draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.