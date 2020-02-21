Critics: ‘Culture fit’ limits diversity in tech

It’s called “culture fit,” an amorphous term tech companies throw around to describe how well they think prospective hires will fit into an organization.

Do they play well with others? Do they value the same things the company says it values? Do they share the interests of the people already working there?

The phrase may sound bland and innocuous. To some ears, though, “culture fit” is an expletive.

“It just makes me pissed every time I hear it,” laments Jess Stetson, a veteran Portland technology manager and marketer.

Oregon’s tech sector, as in other parts of the country, remains predominantly white and male. Despite declarations from employers big and small that they want to diversify their companies, there has been little progress.