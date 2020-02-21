Goldberg: Woodstock gave peace a chance

Fifty years ago, when I was 19, I got the assignment from the trade magazine Billboard to cover the Woodstock Festival because none of the older writers wanted to go. My review the following week began, “About 400,000 rock fans gave peace a chance Aug. 15-18, and it worked.”

My assessment of the effect of Woodstock on the music business is unchanged. The sheer size of the audience accelerated the growth of FM radio that played rock albums, and the expansion of rock departments at record companies.

These trends dominated the business for the next quarter of a century. Among the musical milestones, Woodstock witnessed the second gig in front of an audience for the newly formed Crosby, Stills & Nash, introduced Santana to the East Coast, and expanded Sly and the Family Stone’s audience to include psychedelic rock fans.

Woodstock was billed as “three days of music and peace” to connect rock culture with the movement to end the war in Vietnam, but I remember very few references to the war. There were just enough signature moments to honor the “peace” billing, including Country Joe and the Fish’s antiwar “Feel Like I’m Fixing to Die Rag” and Joan Baez’s presence as she sang, pregnant with the son of David Harris, who was in jail for resisting the draft.

Most of the crowd had left by the time Jimi Hendrix played his psychedelic version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the early morning hours at the end of the festival, but the song’s prominent role in the Woodstock movie released the following year represented an expansion of the definition of patriotism to millions of baby boomers.