Harrop: Economy not so rosy for many

Froma Harrop is a columnist for Creators.com. Email: fharrop@gmail.com Photo

We keep hearing about this wonderful economy of ours. Jobs plentiful. Inflation low. Interest rates low. Where’s the problem?

Problem is, the uptick in pay has been modest while the prices for things the middle class thinks it’s due are beyond reach — or rather, impossible to obtain without borrowing. Thus, middle-class families are racking up debt to keep up middle-class appearances.

Prudent people (and countries) reduce debt at times of prosperity. This country and its people are not. Such scenarios rarely end well.

Consumer borrowing has hit a record $4 trillion after inflation, not counting mortgage debt, according to an analysis in The Wall Street Journal. Credit card debt is headed skyward, as people borrow for vacations, dining and other items they can’t pay for outright.

Auto debt has climbed nearly 40 percent after inflation in the past 10 years. Unlike homes, vehicles are rapidly depreciating assets.