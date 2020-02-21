Jails, doctors see hope in medication to treat inmates struggling with opioid addiction

CHEHALIS, Lewis County — John Lininger met with his doctor in a windowless exam room, the clinic separated by two thick metal doors from the 240 or so other inmates of the Lewis County jail.

Lininger, a 46-year-old carpenter, has been in and out of this jail repeatedly over the past nine years on charges that he says are driven by his opioid addiction. Past jail visits meant excruciating withdrawals: nausea, bone-deep pain and overwhelming cravings for opioids.

This time is different. He sits calm, alert, without a thought of using heroin.

He’s taking buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid medication, under the supervision of Dr. AJ Shergill, who consults with Lininger and a jail nurse via a video link from his Bellevue office, checking to see if Lininger is experiencing withdrawals.

Before Lininger started the pills, all he could think about was heroin. Buprenorphine allows other thoughts the space to enter his brain.

“It doesn’t have a feeling every time,” he said. “It just keeps this feeling of not being encaptured.”