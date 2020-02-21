Letter: Herrera Beutler should explain

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, voted against condemning President Donald Trump for racist tweets and remarks. She said she’d write a letter to him, asking him to curtail such language, but we have yet to see it.

She voted against both background check acts this year. And now, experts have determined that the recent El Paso shooting was clearly an act of domestic terrorism. People of Latino heritage were targeted. The shooter’s manifesto contains words and phrases Trump has used through his campaign and presidency. Many are drawing a link from President Trump’s racist rhetoric to the significant increase we are experiencing in hate crimes and mass shootings.

In the wake of El Paso, the public is now being asked to notify authorities of social media use that indicates radicalization.

I would like for Herrera Beutler to explain to her constituents, especially to my Latino students, friends and family members, how she justifies voting against background checks and condemning racist rhetoric from our president.