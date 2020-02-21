Letter: Questions for Navigation Center

A letter published in support of increasing staff at Vancouver’s Navigation Center asked: “How many homeless people didn’t die of exposure or heat stroke because of the center? How many didn’t overdose? How many infections were treated because sanitary facilities are now available? How much less feces have been left around Vancouver’s neighborhoods because of the bathroom facilities there?” (“Accommodate Navigation Center,” Our Readers’ Views, Aug. 2)

But if we are to ask these questions, we must also ask:

How many victims were brought into contact with predators because of the center? How many prescription opioid addicts have discovered heroin there? How many housed neighbors have shut the door on helping homeless people because bad behavior by a few clients goes unchecked?

The distinction between a low-barrier approach and creating an environment where drug dealers and predators thrive is lost on our city council and those in charge of the Navigation Center. The environment created by the center’s zero-barrier approach, which is arguably the best way to help those who are the hardest to help, allows those in free-fall to discover a much lower bottom than they otherwise would.

While the solution to the center’s woes is obvious (serve fewer people better), fixing the center is treating a symptom. We need city councilors with ideas and spines.