Menu
Login
Friday, February 21, 2020
Feb. 21, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Letter: School board should do it right

By
Published:

This past year, I’ve been encouraged by a growing demand for access, two-way communication, and involvement from the community connected to Vancouver Public Schools, including families, educators, and students. After a missed opportunity to authentically engage our community surrounding budget shifts at the end of last school year, I see the interim school board director appointment process as the next opportunity for VPS to do it right.

To do it right, the board should appoint someone from outside the pool of candidates currently running for election. We clearly have a unique school board election before us, with six candidates running across three different positions. They should respect our community by allowing us to vote for the candidate(s) we prefer without any sway or influence from the board or the district. I don’t even want my preferred candidate for Position 4 to be considered.

We all look forward to a smooth and successful start to school for students, families, and educators. To that end, please appoint the right community member to the VPS school board. Your VPS community is counting on it.

We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Two Democrats vying for 17th District seats held by Republicans Wilson, Kraft
Clark County News
Advocate for underserved populations named Clark County First Citizen
Clark County News
U.S. medical schools boost LGBTQ students, doctor training
Health

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines