Letter: School board should do it right

This past year, I’ve been encouraged by a growing demand for access, two-way communication, and involvement from the community connected to Vancouver Public Schools, including families, educators, and students. After a missed opportunity to authentically engage our community surrounding budget shifts at the end of last school year, I see the interim school board director appointment process as the next opportunity for VPS to do it right.

To do it right, the board should appoint someone from outside the pool of candidates currently running for election. We clearly have a unique school board election before us, with six candidates running across three different positions. They should respect our community by allowing us to vote for the candidate(s) we prefer without any sway or influence from the board or the district. I don’t even want my preferred candidate for Position 4 to be considered.

We all look forward to a smooth and successful start to school for students, families, and educators. To that end, please appoint the right community member to the VPS school board. Your VPS community is counting on it.