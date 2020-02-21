Life & Money with Helaine: Helping aging parents about more than money

Send your questions for Helaine to askhelanie@gmail.com. Photo

Dear Helaine: My brother and I are trying to figure out how to support my dad and my stepmom, who only have a small income from Social Security. Her daughter and grandchild live with them, but my stepsister doesn’t have much money, either. She’s barely earning minimum wage.

We want to help, but we don’t want to be intrusive. We tried to pay to get their air-conditioning fixed, but they got a friend to do it, even though we were going to call a company and pay. They need the front walk boards replaced because they are a hazard, and my dad is in his 80s. My stepsister said she’ll take care of it, but, as I said, she doesn’t have much. If she did, she wouldn’t be living with my dad and her mom.

We want to ease things but not make them feel bad. What would you do?

— Hoping to Help

Dear Hoping to Help: It’s hard to help elderly parents with their finances. They want to see themselves as independent — which they are — and just about the last thing they want to admit is that they need aid. It goes beyond money. Few will admit to their children that their health or stamina is fading and that they now need assistance with the tasks of daily living. Our parents still see themselves as the ones who are supposed to be helping us!

So how do you offer an assist in such a way that they will actually take it? I would reach out to the local senior center and find out what resources are available to help the community’s low-income elderly with medical, food and housing expenses. It’s possible there are programs to pay for replacing the walk boards and other things that will need to be done so they can age in place.