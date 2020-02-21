Marking 400 years since start of U.S. slave trade en masse

Ideally, Michael Coard envisions 400 black children wearing white T-shirts lined up along Market Street and carrying posters counting each year between 1619 and 2019.

That it be a perfect, organized display (Have you ever tried to line up 40 children, let alone 400?) is less important than making a profound statement to mark the 400th anniversary of Africans being brought to Fort Monroe, in Hampton, Va., to be enslaved.

“They don’t have to rehearse, they don’t need to practice,” Coard said. “They just need to show up.”

Coard, a lawyer, activist and founding member of Philadelphia’s Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, said centering children as part of this Aug. 25 ceremony highlights a particular atrocity of slavery.

“About 25 percent of the people kidnapped from Africa in the Middle Passage were children,” he said. “About 25 percent of the people enslaved in the 13 colonies and the United States were children. Many children, especially male children, were considered such a valuable commodity that they were bred like cattle.”