Mushroom season getting early start

Pacific Northwesterners who forage for wild mushrooms are noticing that the late summer and fall delicacies are coming in early this year. Edible wild mushrooms are now flooding wholesale markets.

In the maritime Northwest, chanterelles are coming in at least three weeks early. In the Cascade Mountains, porcinis (aka king boletes) and matsutakes (aka pine mushroom) are poking up earlier than normal too.

“We’re already seeing mushrooms coming in that generally don’t show up until the middle of September,” Charlie Wiley, a commercial mushroom buyer in Southwest Washington and owner of Pacific Northwest Wild Mushrooms, said. “We’ve got pine mushrooms coming in. I can’t remember ever getting them in August.”

Wiley guessed the wild mushrooms were triggered to fruit early by mild, moist summer weather.

“Mother Nature is finicky and she definitely tricked them,” Wiley told public radio on Wednesday. “It’s shaping up to be an outstanding mushroom crop this year.”