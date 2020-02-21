Public meetings for the week of Aug. 11

Monday
Camas School District Board of Directors, Zellerbach Administration Center, 841 N.E. 22nd Ave., Camas.
• 8:30 a.m., planning session: top priorities, serving each student, district data dive.
• 5:30 p.m., regular meeting: transportation bus purchase, surplus property, the Heights Learning Center seismic upgrade project. n executive session on property to follow.
Vancouver City Council, City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., Vancouver.
• 4 p.m., special mobile meeting: City council will meet at the Aspen Room, board a bus and tour various sites important to A Stronger Vancouver. Limited space on the bus is open to members of the public. For a full schedule of the tour and six stops, visit cityofvancouver.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_council/page/19292/public_notice_-_2019.08.12_council_mobile_workshop_-_asv.pdf.
Hockinson School District Board of Directors, district office, 17912 N.E. 159th St., Brush Prairie.
• 5 p.m., facility walk through at Hockinson Heights Elementary School.
• 6 p.m., workshop: planning session summary, entry plan, communication protocol.
Washougal City Council, City Hall, 1701 C St., Washougal.
• 5 p.m., workshop: second quarter finance update, 2020 finance strategy and presentations.
• 7 p.m., regular meeting: updating the student representative process, amending personnel policy. n executive session to follow on property acquisition, property sale and agency enforcement.
Woodland Public Schools Board of Directors, Woodland High School, Room 2203, 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland.
• 5:30 p.m., workshop: budget.
Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors, Lewisville Campus, 406 N.W. Fifth Ave., Battle Ground.
• 6 p.m., regular meeting: hearing on the district’s 2019-2020 budget.
Tuesday
Port of Vancouver Board of Commissioners, port office, 3103 Lower River Road, Vancouver.
• 8:30 a.m., regular meeting: public hearing and potential adoption of comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements and industrial development; approve purchase of fleet street sweeper; port contract logs; CEO project updates; commissioner reports; workshop on mid-year financial, market and strategic plan update.
Clark Regional Wastewater District Board of Commissioners, district office, 8000 N.E. 52nd Court, Vancouver.
• 4 p.m., regular meeting: authorize amendment to engineering contract with Murraysmith Inc., in an amount not to exceed $51,154, for the Country Meadows Interim Capacity Project; scheduled public hearing for Westminstershireville Latecomer Reimbursement for 5 p.m. Sept. 10; reports from commissioners, district staff and legal counsel; award construction contract for Country Meadows Interim Pump Station Improvements Project; award construction contract for Tay Terrace Septic Elimination Project.
Clark County Cemetery District No. 1, District Office, 26700 N.E. Robinson Road, Camas.
• 4 p.m., regular meeting.
Vancouver Planning Commission, City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., Vancouver.
• 5 p.m., regular meeting: Comprehensive plan, zoning map and text changes presented by Principal Planner Bryan Snodgrass.
Ridgefield School District Board of Directors, Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center board room, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield.
• 5 p.m., public hearing: 2019-2020 operating budget, use of enrichment levy.
Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors, Robert C. Bates Center for Educational Leadership, 2921 Falk Road, Vancouver.
• 5 p.m., regular meeting: public hearing on the district’s 2019-2020 budget.
Evergreen Public Schools, Administrative Service Center, Evergreen Room, 13501 N.E. 28th St., Vancouver.
• 5:30 p.m., regular meeting: budgetary update.
C-Tran Board of Directors, Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, Rose Besserman Room, 3510 N.E. 164th Ave., Vancouver.
• 5:30 p.m., regular meeting: meet Jamboree, C-Tran’s guide dog in training; authorize agreement with Catholic Community Services for volunteer transportation services, amount not to exceed $240,000 for four years; appoint Yvonne Gaylord to C-Tran Citizen Advisory Committee for an unexpired term ending December 2020; adopted amendments to C-Tran board policy to allow flexibility in annual performance review of C-Tran CEO; authorizes purchase of Efare validator for C-Van paratransit vehicles, amount not to exceed $375,000; board members, CEO and legal counsel communications.
Washougal School District Board of Directors, district office, 4855 Evergreen Way, Washougal.
• 6:30 p.m., regular meeting: 2019-2020 budget presentation.
Clark County Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees, mosquito control building, 8115 N.E. St. Johns Road, Vancouver.
• 7 p.m., regular quarterly meeting: appoint Steven Phelps, city of Battle Ground; second quarter revenue and expenditure report and approval of April-June 2019 warrant register; operations manager’s report on updates, work plan and emergency treatment contact; bylaws review schedule; reschedule November meeting to Nov. 19.
Wednesday
Clark County Council, Public Service Center, sixth-floor training room, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
• 10 a.m., work session: Shoreline Master Program 2020 periodic review.
• 11 a.m., work session: body-worn cameras.
Clark County Council, Public Service Center, Room 698, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
• 1 p.m., council time.
Port of Ridgefield Board of Commissioners, port offices, 111 W. Division St., Ridgefield.
• 3 p.m., regular meeting.
La Center City Council, City Hall, 214 E. Fourth St., La Center.
• 6:30 p.m., regular meeting: updating the city’s investment policy, resolution providing a fee schedule for backflow prevention device inspections, annexing two properties. n executive session to follow on labor relations.
Thursday
Woodland Planning Commission, Council Chambers, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland.
• 7 p.m., regular meeting: orientation, code enforcement update, code update project.
