Public meetings for the week of Aug. 11

• 5:30 p.m., regular meeting: budgetary update.

C-Tran Board of Directors, Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, Rose Besserman Room, 3510 N.E. 164th Ave., Vancouver.

• 5:30 p.m., regular meeting: meet Jamboree, C-Tran’s guide dog in training; authorize agreement with Catholic Community Services for volunteer transportation services, amount not to exceed $240,000 for four years; appoint Yvonne Gaylord to C-Tran Citizen Advisory Committee for an unexpired term ending December 2020; adopted amendments to C-Tran board policy to allow flexibility in annual performance review of C-Tran CEO; authorizes purchase of Efare validator for C-Van paratransit vehicles, amount not to exceed $375,000; board members, CEO and legal counsel communications.

Washougal School District Board of Directors, district office, 4855 Evergreen Way, Washougal.

• 6:30 p.m., regular meeting: 2019-2020 budget presentation.

Clark County Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees, mosquito control building, 8115 N.E. St. Johns Road, Vancouver.

• 7 p.m., regular quarterly meeting: appoint Steven Phelps, city of Battle Ground; second quarter revenue and expenditure report and approval of April-June 2019 warrant register; operations manager’s report on updates, work plan and emergency treatment contact; bylaws review schedule; reschedule November meeting to Nov. 19.

Wednesday

Clark County Council, Public Service Center, sixth-floor training room, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.