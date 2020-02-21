Raptors win to finish all even

RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Raptors’ inaugural season ended exactly where it started: at home and with a .500 record.

Behind a strong outing from Mountain View alumnus Hayden Minich and home runs from Grayson Sterling and Dusty Garcia, the Raptors topped the Bend Elks 4-3 on Sunday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

They finish the year 27-27 in West Coast League play, winning their final four games.

“It’s definitely a good to end on a W, and finish .500,” Minich said. “It was a lot of fun today.”

Cameron Repetti, after throwing two spectacular innings and hitting a walk-off home run in an 11-inning affair Saturday night, earned the save, his team-high sixth of the season.