Rays’ Yarbrough “little angry” over hook after 8 2/3 innings

SEATTLE — Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough had mixed emotions following the most impressive start of his young career.

The former Mariners minor leaguer came within an out of his first career shutout, and did it against his former team. Yet after 8 2/3 sparkling innings Sunday, he also felt miffed at manager Kevin Cash for pulling him from Tampa Bay’s 1-0 victory over Seattle.

“Obviously I’m a little angry, but I would think he would want me to be,” Yarbrough said.

Eric Sogard hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Yarbrough (11-3) made it stand. He retired his final 14 batters and struck out eight in the longest outing of his career. He was replaced after 99 pitches by Emilio Pagan for the final out. Pagan retired pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez on a grounder for his third save of the series and 12th overall.

The Rays — well known for their creative and aggressive bullpen usage — hadn’t had a pitcher throw a complete game since May 2016, and Yarbrough was just the second starter to work into the ninth in that span.