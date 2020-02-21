San Francisco airport becomes first to enact a plastic water bottle ban

Plastic water bottles are an endangered species at San Francisco International Airport, with an extinction date set for Aug. 20.

The airport announced the decision to ban the sale of the bottles last week as part of a larger zero-waste initiative and in compliance with a 2014 city ordinance, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Under the new policy, shops, restaurants, lounges and vending machines will not be allowed to sell or offer water in plastic bottles. Instead, passengers are encouraged to bring their own containers and refill them at stations around the airport.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said the airport believes it is the first to put such a ban in place, though they are hearing from others that are interested in making the same move. He said the hope is that more will follow suit.

But while public reaction has mostly been positive, the news has resulted in some disgruntled business travelers who bristle at the inconvenience of having one more item to pack as well as proponents of the ban who think it doesn’t go far enough. Sodas, juices and flavored water can still be sold in plastic bottles.

“So, what they’re saying is we should drink more soda?” asked one man on Twitter.