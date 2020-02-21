Scientists create Chernobyl vodka called ‘Atomik’

What can be done with the deserted land in Ukraine after Chernobyl’s catastrophic nuclear disaster? Three decades on, researchers have an idea.

Introducing “Atomik” vodka: a new spirit produced from crops grown in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone.

A team of British scientists worked alongside colleagues in Ukraine to produce the vodka, made with grain and water from the abandoned region, on a farm near the site of the 1986 accident.

But for those interested in consuming the product, one key question lingers: Is it safe?

According to Prof. Jim Smith of the University of Portsmouth, the product has been put through aggressive testing and is free of radioactivity: “This is no more radioactive than any other vodka. We’ve checked it,” reassured Smith. “We’ve had two of the best laboratories in the world looking to see if they can find any radioactivity from Chernobyl and they haven’t found any.”