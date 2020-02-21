Seahawks rookie Marquise Blair draws attention in 1st game

RENTON — When safety Marquise Blair was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks, he brought with him to the NFL the reputation as a big hitter.

That’s what happens when you’re ejected twice from college games for targeting.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of the most notable moments from Seattle’s preseason opener centered on Blair and riding that fine line between what’s a legal hit and what will draw a flag in the NFL.

“I’ve been working on it since I left Utah, I’ve been working on moving my shoulder,” Blair said. “I’m going full speed out there, it’s whatever they see.”

In drafting Blair, the Seahawks are hoping they’ve found the next version of Kam Chancellor — a big safety with the strength and size to be a force against the run but the skills to also defend the pass. And it didn’t take long into his first NFL preseason game to see the thumping he could add to the secondary.

It was the fourth quarter and Denver’s Drew Lock attempted to hit Nick Williams downfield. Blair came across and rocked Williams as the ball arrived, soon followed by a flag. It was a hit that drew oohs, but also a review to see if Blair was subject to ejection.