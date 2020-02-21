Starbucks picks up steam, again

A year ago, the outlook for Starbucks Corp. seemed as flat as a day-old latte.

The giant coffee chain’s stock essentially had been dead money for three years running, trading around $52 a share just as it had in mid-2015, as investors saw little to cheer about.

Starbucks’ annual same-store sales growth — or sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail metric — had tumbled to 2 percent from 7 percent in that span. Same-store sales in China alone, where Starbucks has been aggressively opening thousands of outlets, fell slightly during last year’s spring quarter as competition grew.

And Starbucks’ management — led by Chief Executive Kevin Johnson, who took over two years ago from longtime CEO Howard Schultz — had produced quarterly results that sometimes fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

“There were a number of concerns about Johnson’s ability to lead this company,” Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy recalled.