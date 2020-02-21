Talton: Vigor highlights crisis of American shipbuilding

The USS Coronado, one of the Navy’s controversial and troubled littoral combat ships, was commissioned in 2014 and suffered an engineering breakdown only two months into its first deployment. Other problems have affected the ship.

Who you gonna call? Often the answer is Vigor Industrial, headquartered in Portland and the Northwest’s remaining major shipbuilder and marine repair company. The Coronado entered dry-dock in Portland this spring for up to $60 million worth of work.

But the calls may be different soon. Vigor, which is taking over the former home of Christensen Yachts in Vancouver to build new landing craft for the Army, a $1 billion contract, answers to a new master. Private-equity giant Carlyle Group is acquiring Vigor and combining it with a Virginia shipyard.

Although Vigor said no changes were anticipated in Washington, its 2,300 employees (410 in Seattle) and everyone who understands the importance of the maritime economy here can’t help but be anxious.

Founded in 1987, Carlyle is the nation’s second-largest private equity firm (behind Blackstone), with $223 billion in assets under management. A 2012 Washington Post profile called Carlyle “a paragon of private equity, an industry that puts investment money behind companies, revamps their operations and tries to sell at a profit.”