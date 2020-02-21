Zihuatanejo is best place to do nothing

Sometimes doing nothing is the best of options.

When traveling, however, doing nothing usually isn’t much of an option at all. Especially international travel, with the carbon footprint that comes along for the ride. A multihour flight just to sit around a hotel room and stream movies? Preposterously sinful!

This offseason trip to Zihuatanejo, Mexico, was a definite exception for us, though. A whole lot of nothing was the only item on the agenda. My wife and I were celebrating our wedding anniversary, and work had her on the fringes of pure exhaustion by the time we tapped Alaska Airline’s direct flight from Los Angeles.

After we grabbed our checked bag, we bypassed the immediate offers of a taxi to the hotel and went directly to the official, clearly marked “Taxi” desk. Better to pay up-front here than trying your luck with an independent driver.

Still, we had to have been a pretty rough-looking sight as we made our way to the front door of the Amuleto (http://amuleto.net). Little did we know what a gem we’d found, the perfect landing spot to execute our absence of plans.

Mind you, there are an abundance of activities for a visitor to this Paradise on the Pacific, just north of Acapulco. The civic motto of “Ciudad de todos,” everyone’s city, is a perfect fit. Any variation of water sports one can think of is going to be on offer, and one fellow hotel guest reported a wonderful fishing experience. There’s also ample beach space for pure lounging, with shopping and restaurants steps away from popular Playa de Ropa. On the flight over, our seatmate was a resident of the area and he also suggested nearby Troncones and Barra de Potosi for day trips.