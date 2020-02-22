Afghanistan election in doubt as U.S., Taliban near deal

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan faces a presidential election next month but few believe the vote will take place as the United States and the Taliban inch closer to a deal that could end the nearly 18-year war but bring uncertainty about almost everything else.

Few candidates — 18 are running for the country’s top job — have openly campaigned after the Taliban last week attacked the office of President Ashraf Ghani’s running mate on opening day of the campaign, killing at least 20 people. Amrullah Saleh, known for his fierce anti-Taliban stance, was unharmed.

This week, the Taliban declared the election a “sham” and warned fellow Afghans to stay away from campaign rallies and from the polls, saying such gatherings could be targeted. A day later, a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a Kabul neighborhood, killing 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians.

The developments came even as the Taliban and a U.S. envoy tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the war in Afghanistan — America’s longest conflict — reported progress on negotiations in Qatar on an agreement for the withdrawal of some 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops, along with Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan would not be a base for other extremist groups.

The Taliban spokesman in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, told The Associated Press on Friday that he expects an agreement “at the end of this round of talks.”