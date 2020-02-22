Menu
Login
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Authorities search for escaped inmate in Olympic National Forest

By
Published:

SEATTLE — Authorities are searching for a man who broke out of a minimum-security prison in Washington.

The Seattle Times reports 60-year-old Mark David Vannausdle escaped the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks on Sunday.

The state Department of Corrections says the search effort is focused on the Olympic National Forest that surrounds the prison.

Personnel from three law enforcement agencies and the department are involved the search.

Vannausdle was serving a 20-year sentence for assault and armed robbery in 2002.

Court records show he was convicted in 2004 of trying to escape from the McNeil Island Corrections Center. He was caught after an officer found a ladder he made out of shoelaces and wood scraps.

Authorities say people should not approach Vannausdle but should call 911 immediately if they see him.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Mid-session legislative outlook: Homeless bills, carbon cap still alive, most gun bills fail
Northwest
Seattle shooting suspects set to appear for extradition hearing after arrest in Las Vegas
Northwest
Mississippi: Two prisoners have escaped
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines