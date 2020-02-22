Menu
Login
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Bill Cosby’s appeal to review handling of #MeToo case

By
Published:
4 Photos
FILE - In this, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, , in Norristown, Pa. A Pennsylvania appeals court will hear arguments, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, as Cosby appeals his sexual assault conviction. The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - In this, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, , in Norristown, Pa. A Pennsylvania appeals court will hear arguments, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, as Cosby appeals his sexual assault conviction. The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Photo Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.

A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.

Defense lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution’s case.

A three-judge Superior Court panel will hear arguments Monday but is not expected to rule for several months.

The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Washington Supreme Court reverses appeal win in murder case
Northwest
Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
Nation & World
U.S. offered to pardon Assange, lawyer alleges
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines