Blazers 2019-20 season opens at home against Nuggets

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 50th NBA season by hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Moda Center, it was announced Monday by the NBA.

Following Denver, the Trail Blazers hit the road for their first extended road trip of the season, making stops in Sacramento (Oct. 25), Dallas (Oct. 27), San Antonio (Oct. 28) and Oklahoma City (Oct. 30).

Among the highlights at Moda Center in 2019-20:

• Defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors travel to Portland on Nov. 13.

• L.A. Lakers make two appearances in Portland on Dec. 6 and Dec. 28.

• Portland hosts the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18 and Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

• The Philadelphia 76ers come to town on Nov. 2.

• The Boston Celtics visit on Feb. 25.

Portland starts 2020 on the road with a New Year’s Day stop in New York City to take on the Knicks in the first contest of a five-game road trip.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest or national carriers ESPN or TNT and aired flagship radio station Rip City Radio AM 620.