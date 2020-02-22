Menu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Blazers 2019-20 season opens at home against Nuggets

Warriors visit Portland twice

Portland's Moda Center will be packed again as the Trail Blazers tip-off the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the Denver Nuggets. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 50th NBA season by hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Moda Center, it was announced Monday by the NBA.

Following Denver, the Trail Blazers hit the road for their first extended road trip of the season, making stops in Sacramento (Oct. 25), Dallas (Oct. 27), San Antonio (Oct. 28) and Oklahoma City (Oct. 30).

Among the highlights at Moda Center in 2019-20:

• Defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors travel to Portland on Nov. 13.

• L.A. Lakers make two appearances in Portland on Dec. 6 and Dec. 28.

• Portland hosts the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18 and Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

• The Philadelphia 76ers come to town on Nov. 2.

• The Boston Celtics visit on Feb. 25.

Portland starts 2020 on the road with a New Year’s Day stop in New York City to take on the Knicks in the first contest of a five-game road trip.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest or national carriers ESPN or TNT and aired flagship radio station Rip City Radio AM 620.

The Trail Blazers will play 13 of their first 18 games on the road to start the season, and five of their final six games at home.

Portland’s longest road trips of the season are two six-game treks in November and March.

The Blazers will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing the L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, Memphis and San Antonio only three times apiece. The Blazers will face each Eastern Conference team twice.

The regular season will close out at Portland on Wednesday, April 15 against the Clippers in their only Moda Center appearance of the year.

Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 9. For more information, please visit trailblazers.com/tickets.

Portland Trail Blazers
