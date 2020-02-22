Menu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Camas motorcyclist injured in Highway 14 crash

(iStock.com)
(iStock.com)

A Camas motorcyclist who attempted to drive between vehicles was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Highway 14 in east Vancouver.

Joseph J. Potts, 29, was eastbound in the left lane of the highway and drove between the middle and left lanes in an attempt to pass between vehicles, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. Potts’ Honda CBR600 motorcycle collided with a Kia Soul driven by Jason L. Davidson, 48, of Camas.

The crash was reported at 3:40 p.m.

Potts was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center where he was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesman.

Davidson was uninjured and able to drive his vehicle from the scene of the crash.

Potts’ motorcycle was totaled and impounded. Troopers cited him for reckless driving.

