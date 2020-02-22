Camas school board weighs how to use former UL property

Photo

CAMAS — It will likely be a few years before the Camas School District develops the former UL property, but Superintendent Jeff Snell wants the school board to start thinking now of the possibilities for the site.

The school board hosted a daylong planning session Monday to discuss items for the upcoming school year. One topic on the agenda was a closer look at the 57.6-acre UL property the district purchased for $12 million in June, which includes a 114,800-square-foot office, at 2600 N.W. Lake Road. The consumer electronics testing, evaluation and certification service, formerly known as Underwriters Laboratories, opened in Camas in 1994 and moved to Vancouver earlier this year.

The district doesn’t plan to knock down the UL building, but beyond that, much is still undecided.

Members of the capital programs team led Monday’s discussion to show board members the versatility of the space. Heidi Rosenberg, director of capital programs, and Chuck Stiller and Cathy Carlson, both project managers, sat with the board while they looked at a map of the UL site and adjacent Skyridge Middle School.

Each board member was given cutouts of amenities at Camas High School, and asked to build their ideal vision for developing the UL property. While the UL property is larger than the 50 acres the high school sits on, the UL building is less than half the size. Camas High School is about 242,000 square feet, Rosenberg said.