Community notebook: More local tennis teams headed to nationals

Club Green Meadows will be sending a USTA Junior Team Tennis squad to the national tournament in San Antonio in November.

The Vancouver club’s 18-under Advanced Division team won the Pacific Northwest Section title at Tacoma over Eastside Tennis Center of Kirkland to get the invitation to nationals. The 18U Advanced Division is the top level of Junior Team Tennis.

Members of the team include Elise Kang, Karolina Dobiecka, Rogue Stone, Alec Beecham, Mariam Nechiporuk, Cameron Truong, Grace Truong and Vincent Hsu. The coach is Kenneth Kang.

They went 4-2 in head-to-head competition in the summer season to reach the section final against Eastside, which they beat 40-23 and 36-20 while only losing one match in the process.

Like World Team Tennis, the format is similar with one match in boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles. Team points are awarded based on the outcome of each match.