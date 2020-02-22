Community notebook: More local tennis teams headed to nationals

Club Green Meadows will be sending a USTA Junior Team Tennis squad to the national tournament in San Antonio in November.
The Vancouver club’s 18-under Advanced Division team won the Pacific Northwest Section title at Tacoma over Eastside Tennis Center of Kirkland to get the invitation to nationals. The 18U Advanced Division is the top level of Junior Team Tennis.
Members of the team include Elise Kang, Karolina Dobiecka, Rogue Stone, Alec Beecham, Mariam Nechiporuk, Cameron Truong, Grace Truong and Vincent Hsu. The coach is Kenneth Kang.
They went 4-2 in head-to-head competition in the summer season to reach the section final against Eastside, which they beat 40-23 and 36-20 while only losing one match in the process.
Like World Team Tennis, the format is similar with one match in boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles. Team points are awarded based on the outcome of each match.
Club Green Meadows director of tennis Matt Houser pointed out this is the third time in as many years the club has had a team reach the JTT Nationals. Last year a 14U Advanced team placed 14th, and the year before a 14U Advanced team was 13th. Both those events were held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Kang, Hsu and Stone went to nationals in 2017.
“Going once is a great accomplishment, but participating three years in a row is extremely rare,” Houser said.
They will be joining an 18U team from the Vancouver Tennis Center at San Antonio.
VTC teams win Pacific Northwest sectional titles
Two Vancouver Tennis Center adult 18-over tennis teams qualified for nationals by winning USTA Pacific Northwest Section titles on Sunday at Tualatin Hills in Beaverton, Ore.
The VTC 5.0+ rating women’s team went 4-0 in its flight and then beat Sand Point of Seattle 2-1 in the final.
Team members include Monika Kowalewski (captain), Megan Sporndli, Anne Borus, Tanya O’Neil, Michele Rudi, Kaitlin Burns, Amy Juppenlatz, Claudia Ciobanu, Sanja Lemes and Jennifer Bowman.
The nationals for the 5.0+ rating teams is Oct. 4-6 at Las Vegas.
The VTC 4.0 men’s team won its flight by going 3-0 and then beat Stafford Hills of Tualatin, Ore., 4-1 in the final.
Team members include Michael Won (captain), Joey Gaylor, Wahyu Setyawan, Johnny Ung, James Feeney, Peter Aleman, Jim Hopkins, Steve Bruning, Tyler Shoemake, Shung Shin, Michael Kazangian, Cord Wilson, Alan Jones, Shan Schannep, Everett Frank, Sean Wilcox, and Minh Nguyen.
The nationals for the men’s 4.0 is Oct. 18-20 at Las Vegas.
The USTA Pacific Northwest Adult 18-over League Section Championships were held at eight sites in the Vancouver-Portland area over the weekend including Vancouver Tennis Center and Club Green Meadows. All finals were played at Tualatin Hills.
There were 46 women’s and 40 men’s teams across six ratings levels from 2.5 to 5.0+ competing in the section championships.
Three more CCRC summer runs scheduled
The Clark County Running Club’s summer series is down to three more Wednesday runs.
The next is the second Leverich Park 5K at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Vancouver.
The other two August runs are:
• Marine Park 5K at 7 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Marine Park 5K and Picnic at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
All runs are free for CCRC members and open to non-members for a small fee.
More information is available online at www.clarkcountyrunningclub.org.
Triathlon, sports festival begin Friday
The Columbia River Triathlon & Endurance Sports Festival is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Friday is a kids triathlon beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Sunset 5K/10K run.
Saturday begins with a sprint triathlon at 8 a.m. and an Olympic triathlon beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. A sprint duathlon will begin at 8 a.m. and an Olympic duathlon at 8:45 a.m. There will also be sprint and Olympic AquaBike events.
Sunday is all-women events beginning at 9 a.m. The day will have the Girlfriends sprint triathlon, sprint distance duathlon, sprint AquaBike, and 5K run.
Current entry fees range from $30 to $105 depending on event. Some kids events are free.
More details and registration information is available online at https://whyracingevents.com/columbia-river-triathlon or call 360-574-7292.
AppleTree Marathon returns on Sept. 15
Get your marathon legs ready the second AppleTree Marathon and Half Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15 in Vancouver. The marathon begins at 7 a.m. and the half-marathon at 8 a.m.
This Boston Marathon qualifier course is set through Fort Vancouver National Historic Site and along the Columbia River.
Current entry fees are $85 for the half-marathon and $120 for the marathon. Prices increase closer to the event.
There is also a Sunset 5K for all ages at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Current entry fee is $50 for adults and free for kids.
More details and registration information is available online at https://whyracingevents.com/appletree-marathon or call 360-574-7292.
Community sports scoreboard
GOLF
HOLE-IN-ONE
At Fairway Village Golf Course
Aug. 6
Will McCreery of Vancouver made a hole-in-one on the 202-yard No. 2 hole with a driver. Witnessed by Steve Shelton.
RUNNING
CLARK COUNTY RUNNING CLUB
Leverich Park 5K No. 1
Aug. 7
1, Branden Chou, 15, 17:52. 2, Chantalle Schultz-rathbun, 25, Vancouver, 18:18. 3, Willy Sayers, 39, Vancouver, 18:27. 4, Lorenzo Anguiano, 15, 18:50. 5, Jere Dietz, 28, 19:11. 6, Eugenio Vidales, 59, Vancouver, 19:28. 7, Rolf Vellek, 50, Vancouver, 20:12. 8, Louis Galatz, 61, Portland, 20:39. 9, Abby Knight, 25, 20:58. 10, Ally Peterson, 16, Battle Ground, 21:01.
11, Eric Dolezal, 37, Vancouver, 21:07. 12, Jesse McChesney, 31, Vancouver, 21:25. 13, Jonathan Graves, 32, Vancouver, 21:26. 14, Eugenio Vidales Jr, 18, Vancouver, 21:54. 15, Juan Picho, 57, Vancouver, 21:55. 16, Leonard Swatosh, 18, 22:03. 17, Katarina Mueller, 27, Vancouver, 22:36. 18, Daniel Oberenter, 38, 22:46. 19, Silvia Reyes, 45, Vancouver, 23:33. 20, Dhamar Campos, 17, 23:40.
21, Lindsay McChesney, 32, Vancouver, 23:45. 22, Adam Ortega, 18, 24:13. 23, Karl Blaeuer, 55, Oregon City, 24:18. 24, Erl Galatz, 45, 24:18. 25, Pam McKinney, 51, Vancouver, 24:44. 26, Mike McKinney, 50, Vancouver, 25:14. 27, Bob Hagan, 65, Stevenson, 25:29. 28, Rob Bossert, 50, Vancouver, 25:40. 29, Tiffany Chou, 48, Vancouver, 25:53. 30, Russ Zornick, 62, Vancouver, 25:59.
31, Michaela Bruns, 22, Vancouver, 26:07. 32, Maddy Peterson, 11, Battle Ground, 26:30. 33, Amy Campbell, 36, Vancouver, 26:32. 34, Matt Mandrones, 50, 26:38. 35, John Phillips, 65, Vancouver, 26:39. 36, Tonia Wubbena, 48, 26:50. 37, John Swatosh, 62, 26:59. 38, Kevin Wolfe, 53, Vancouver, 27:15. 39, Chatchay Thongthap, 37, Portland, 27:23. 40, Tom Harris, 72, Vancouver, 27:57.
41, Ken Stickney, 66, Vancouver, 28:58. 42, Dennis Pingree, 67, 29:12. 43, Sam Matthews, 35, Vancouver, 29:15. 44, Joe Kregal, 74, Portland, 29:30. 45, Ralph Martinez, 69, Vancouver, 29:45. 46, Jeronimo Cruz, 48, Vancouver, 29:59. 47, Jeff Rucker, 48, 30:00. 48, Odene Turner, 60, Vancouver, 30:40. 49, Emma Green, 49, 30:52. 50, Raelyn Clemmer, 19, 30:54.
51, Alex Ortega, 17, Brush Prairie, 30:59. 52, Sofia Scofield, 26, 31:10. 53, Charlonda Fielder, 32, Camas, 31:14. 54, Ken Andrews, 64, Vancouver, 31:24. 55, Jasen Jackson, 40, 31:25. 56, Rob Nelly, 61, Vancouver, 32:01. 57, Blake Kellams, 27, 32:13. 58, Lindsey Middlemas, 38, Vancouver, 32:15. 59, Lance Peterson, 47, Battle Ground, 32:26. 60, Melissa Peterson, 48, 32:30.
61, Ian McGinnis, 24, 33:10. 62, Maddie McKucher, 24, 33:10. 63, Ellie McFadden, 13, Camas, 33:11. 64, Teresa Phimister, 64, Vancouver, 33:12. 65, Kris Krohn, 64, Vancouver, 33:12. 66, Heather McFadden, 46, Camas, 33:12. 67, Pam Mueller, 60, Vancouver, 35:55. 68, Diane Harvey, 59, Camas, 37:46. 69, Michael Bruns, 55, Vancouver, 37:47. 70, Lourdes Zakrzewski, 56, Vancouver, 38:05.
71, Charlene Bluth, 51, Vancouver, 38:50. 72, Mark Fleming, 55, 39:00. 73, Sarah Abernathy, 67, Vancouver, 40:35. 74, Connie Vowells, 67, 40:36. 75, Madeleine Sellers, 60, Stevenson, 41:00. 76, David Cralley, 49, Vancouver, 41:00. 77, Joseph Turner, 23, Vancouver, 44:12. 78, Bryan Chapman, 67, Woodland, 48:09. 79, Clinton Cotton, 33, 49:12. 80, Patty Ortega, 54, Brush Prairie, 49:15.
81, Sue Contreras, 52, 49:16. 82, Jenny Deacon Nelly, 61, Vancouver, 51:01. 83, Daniel Harris, 36, Vancouver, 54:21. 84, Angela White, 48, Maryland Md, 54:21. 85, Randy Contreras, 59, Vancouver, 57:04. 86, Dick Bruce, 78, Vancouver, 57:04.
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines