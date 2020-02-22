Dangerous heat to grip parts of 13 states in South, Midwest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forecasters are warning of scorching heat across a wide stretch of the U.S. South and Midwest, where it will feel as high as 117 degrees (47 Celsius) in some spots.

Parts of 13 states on Monday will be under heat advisories, from Texas, Louisiana and Florida in the South to Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest, the National Weather Service reported.

Some of the most oppressive conditions Monday will be in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma, forecasters said.

It will feel like 116 degrees (46.7 Celsius) in parts of eastern Oklahoma, near Tulsa, on Monday, forecasters said. And parts of Arkansas just west of Memphis, Tennessee, could see Monday heat indexes of around 117 degrees (47.2 Celsius).

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are among the main threats in those areas.

“You are more likely to develop a heat illness quicker in this type of weather, when it’s really humid and hot,” said Gary Chatelain, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Shreveport, Louisiana.