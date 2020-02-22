Dorothy Olsen, pilot in WWII, dies at 103

TACOMA (AP) — Dorothy Eleanor Olsen, a member of a group of civilian volunteers who flew planes across the country during World War II, has died. She was 103.

The News Tribune reported that Olsen died July 23 in University Place. She flew about 60 missions as part of the 6th Ferry Group of the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

WASP members hauled targets for shooting practice and performed other flying duties. WASPs were not recognized as veterans until 1977 under President Jimmy Carter.

Olsen flew about 29 different aircraft. Her favorite was the P-51.

“Mom said the P-38 was an old woman’s plane. She said anybody could fly that,” said her daughter, Julie Stranburg. “She said that the (P-)51, you had to stay on top of that.”

Debbie Jennings, friends with Olsen since about 2003 and developer of a WASP exhibit at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, said her friend preferred the fighter plane because she was by herself and could do whatever she wanted.