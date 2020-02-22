Monster truck crashes into electrical equipment at Clark County Fair

An out-of-control monster truck crashed into a piece of electrical equipment Sunday at the Clark County Fair, causing a small fire.

No one was hurt, officials said.

The truck named Bounty Hunter caught air, bounced when it landed and then teetered on its rear wheels, veering toward the barrier at the fair’s grandstand dirt track. It landed on top of electrical equipment and sparked a fire, Clark County Fire District 6 spokesman Dave Schmitke said.

Fair Manager Mickey Webb said the truck landed on a power pedestal that feeds electricity into a transformer.

A pit crew quickly extinguished the fire, Schmitke said, and the driver was out of the truck before firefighters arrived.

Officials at the fair believed that the power to the damaged equipment was shut off, but when fire crews started to lift the truck, they spotted sparks and stopped, Schmitke said. Clark Public Utilities responded and took over the response.