Monster truck crashes into electrical equipment at Clark County Fair

An out-of-control monster truck crashed into a piece of electrical equipment Sunday at the Clark County Fair, causing a small fire.
No one was hurt, officials said.
The truck named Bounty Hunter caught air, bounced when it landed and then teetered on its rear wheels, veering toward the barrier at the fair’s grandstand dirt track. It landed on top of electrical equipment and sparked a fire, Clark County Fire District 6 spokesman Dave Schmitke said.
Fair Manager Mickey Webb said the truck landed on a power pedestal that feeds electricity into a transformer.
A pit crew quickly extinguished the fire, Schmitke said, and the driver was out of the truck before firefighters arrived.
Officials at the fair believed that the power to the damaged equipment was shut off, but when fire crews started to lift the truck, they spotted sparks and stopped, Schmitke said. Clark Public Utilities responded and took over the response.
The crash prompted cheers from the crowd and did not impede other fair activities.
Webb said the equipment provides power to the concert stage, which is used during the first four days of the fair. He said repairs will be needed but none that should delay anything else at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds this summer.
Nothing similar has happened in recent memory, Webb said.
“There hasn’t been any damage after events like the monster trucks and tuff trucks — except the cars,” he said.
Video courtesy of Marty Hansen and Northwest Monster Trucks.
