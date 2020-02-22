National UFO groups hold meeting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE — Charles Johnson remembers looking to the sky on a dark Kentucky night during a camping trip over a decade ago, when his eyes landed upon a group of three or four lights that began moving in strange ways.

“They were stopping in midair and making very unbelievable turns,” he said.

It was, Johnson believes, a UFO. And since that moment, Johnson has been entranced with the possibility that alien lifeforms regularly visit Earth.

That fascination led Johnson and about 100 others to the basement of the Spokane Valley Library on Saturday for a meeting organized by the Mutual UFO Network and the National UFO Reporting Center.

It was the first time that the two national organizations — which track, document and investigate UFO sightings — held a meeting in the Spokane area.

Members of organizing groups gave presentations about why they think UFOs are real, how to report them and how to track them.