Menu
Login
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Police officer arrested in assault of woman

By
Published:

RENTON (AP) — A police officer from Renton has been arrested in Idaho in connection with an assault on a woman.

KOMO-TV reported that the Renton police officer was arrested Saturday in Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department says the officer was arrested for second-degree assault with sexual motivation, but is no longer in custody.

Neither the officer nor the woman were identified by authorities.

Police records say the woman told authorities the man asked her to meet him at a park.

She says the man hit her after encouraging her to drink wine and telling her to remove her clothes.

The officer has denied the assault and told authorities the woman was a confidential informant.

Renton police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Marchers support Assange ahead of London extradition hearing
Nation & World
Jeremy Christian guilty of killing two men on MAX train
Latest News
Algeria on cusp of change as protest movement marks 1 year
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines