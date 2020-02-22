Police search for suspects in two convenience store robberies

Two clerks were assaulted during two east Vancouver robberies this month, according to police (Vancouver Police Department). Photo

Police are searching for two males believed to have been involved in two east Vancouver convenience store robberies this month.

One robbery, on Aug. 4, took place at the Chevron gas station, 14135 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., according to a Vancouver Police Department news release. The other, on Monday, occurred at a 7-Eleven store, 11703 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd.

On Aug. 4, after two males entered the Chevron convenience store, one of them went behind the counter, began taking items and attempted to leave without paying, according to the release. A clerk who confronted him was elbowed in the face. During the struggle, a gun fell from the alleged robber’s sweatshirt before he picked it up and both males fled.

On Monday, two males entered the 7-Eleven and, again, one of them went behind the counter and began loading items into a backpack, according to the release. When a clerk confronted him, she was pushed to the ground and stepped on before the men fled.

One alleged robber is a black male around 16 years old; 5 feet 11 inches tall, according to the release. He is also described as having a thin, athletic build with brown hair.