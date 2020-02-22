Menu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Portland cracks down on street racing

PORTLAND — After making five arrests over the weekend, the Portland Police Bureau says it is determined to send a message to the speed racing community.

KOIN reports that officers made 26 traffic stops arrested five suspects for reckless driving, two of whom were also arrested for a drunken driving.

PPB said they’ll be utilizing resources on the ground and in the air with the help of their Air Support Unit in order to limit these speed-racers.

Northwest

