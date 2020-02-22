Raptors Wrap: First season had its ups and downs

RIDGEFIELD — Through the ups and downs of the Ridgefield Raptors’ inaugural season, there were a few consistencies: fan support and team camaraderie.

“This has been one of the funnest experiences I’ve had playing baseball,” Mountain View alumnus and Raptor pitcher Hayden Minich said.

The West Coast League has had teams come and go in the past decade, but the Raptors appear poised to stay awhile in the collegiate wood bat league after a 27-27 opening campaign.

Roughly 1,200 fans turned out per game, more than twice that of neighboring Cowlitz, and they never dwindled. Even in the pouring rain of the penultimate game, fans stuck around until the glorifying end in a 6-3 11-inning victory over Bend. The 1,300 in attendance on Sunday gave a standing ovation for the players still with the team after the 54-game grind.

It comes as no surprise to Minich, who praised the team’s ability to have fun through thick and thin.