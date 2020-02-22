Regular summer returns after a wacko weather weekend

Unless you were way out of town, or even out of state, over the weekend you probably experienced or at least heard about the crazy storms seen across the state. Thunder and lightning boomed over most of the state, hail covered the highway north of Bend and Portland set records for rainfall and had the second most rainy day of the year Saturday.

We’re all done with that for now. Monday starts out mellow with some patchy fog or light low clouds in isolated areas that will burn away for a sunny day with a perfect mid-summer high of 82 degrees.

High pressure will build even more Tuesday when temperature climb to 85 degrees under sunny skies. Forecasters with the National Weather Service don’t expect morning clouds Tuesday, so warming will begin earlier after a cool evening.

Tuesday night Portland will begin to see some light marine clouds move in as the marine flow off the Pacific grows stronger. There may be some drizzle along the coast and into the Coast Range Wednesday morning. Portland will stay dry Wednesday, but have early morning clouds. The afternoon will have partly cloudy skies and a high of 82.