Scaramucci to GOP: Consider dumping Trump

WASHINGTON — Former short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Monday that President Donald Trump is “giving people a license to hate” and called on Republicans to consider replacing him on the top of the ticket next year.

“How are we all tolerating this?” Scaramucci said during an interview on CNN. “The rhetoric is so charged and so divisive that we all have to just take a step back now and say, ‘What are we doing actually?'”

In an interview with The Washington Post later Monday, Scaramucci said he wanted to recruit other former Trump aides and prominent Republicans to come forward with critical opinions of the president — views he said that many had shared with him privately.

Scaramucci said he didn’t know if people would come forward to support his effort. He said the United States needed a “smart, capable and able person who loves the country and understands the country.”

“If you blow a bugle and no one comes for the march, that tells you that you don’t have an effort,” he said.