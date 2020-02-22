Ellsworth Elementary teacher accused of molesting student

A physical education teacher at Ellsworth Elementary School is accused of molesting a student at the school.

Jerry M. Miller, 60, of Vancouver appeared in custody Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Judge Daniel Stahnke granted Miller supervised release, and arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 23, according to court records.

On June 11, a Vancouver police detective received a report from Child Protective Services stating Miller had inappropriately touched a female student multiple times at the school, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl, now 13 and no longer a student at the school, told investigators in a June 20 interview that at least one incident occurred when she was in fifth grade, the affidavit said.

She reported that Miller came up behind her and grabbed her “chest area” while she was practicing on a pogo stick before class in the gym. She described being “uncomfortable” and “confused,” the affidavit reads.