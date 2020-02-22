Three California Highway Patrol officers shot, gunman killed in wild shootout

LOS ANGELES — Three California Highway Patrol officers were seriously wounded and a gunman killed in a wild shootout Monday evening off the 215 Freeway in Riverside County that had motorists dodging bullets.

The condition of the officers was unknown but one was airlifted to a hospital, the Riverside Police Department said. The incident appears to have started as a traffic stop. At one point, the gunman opened fire, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said.

“We don’t know why. That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation,” he said.

“Please say some prayers for the CHP officers involved,” state Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, a Lake Elsinore Democrat, wrote on Twitter.

Jennifer Moctezuma, 31, of Moreno Valley, was driving home with her 6-year-old twins when a bullet flew through her windshield.